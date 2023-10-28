F1 vehicular bridges impacting businesses, owners report sales down 50%

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is on.

Race weekend is only three weeks away but before drivers start their engines, Channel 13 is learning there’s still quite a bit of construction that needs to get done. The ongoing construction is also starting to impact businesses on and around the race track.

On Thursday, a vehicular bridge opened at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. It was built to help traffic move through as race preparations continue. Instead, Jimmy Singh, manager at Las Vegas Souvenirs and Gifts, says it’s impacted sales.

“It’s hurting too much. More than 50 percent of customers I’ve lost, more than 50 percent,” Singh said.

Next door, gas station clerk Michael Gorbe says sales are suffering. On an average day, Gorbe says they will service about 400 customers but now it’s down significantly.

“We’ve had maybe 25 customers come through. It’s hurt us a lot,” Gorbe said.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, on average 52,000 cars travel through the intersection daily, but those who live and work in the area believe it’s a lot less now. They say they are frustrated that the upcoming three-day race has created slowdowns in both traffic and sales.

“A casino, they make more money and we are losing. Construction is killing for us right now,” Singh said.

The vehicular bridges will be open for public use up until race week and weekend. They will remain open unless the track is being used. While the race is happening, only people with credentials and emergency vehicles will be able to get through.