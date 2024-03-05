Condo complex plans to join local business owners' Las Vegas Grand Prix lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The battle between the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and local businesses continues, this time with a condo complex near the race track.

The Meridian, located on Flamingo Road near Koval Lane, has 678 condos with about 2,500 residents. Its owners say the Las Vegas Grand Prix ruined their residents' quality of life and cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

If F1 doesn't pay up, they say they'll sue.

"All in all, we're asking Formula 1 for $250,000 for 2023," said Michael Shurer, the Meridian's board president.

He says they have two main entrances to the complex but says F1 construction cut off most access to those gates, so residents had to utilize a back gate instead.

"It was an exit-only gate. Basically, we had to spend money to widen the gate. We spent money for extra security, because we literally had to staff it for 24 hours," Shurer said.

Shurer says that's unacceptable since all residents had to enter and exit primarily through one gate for months.

Shurer and the Meridian plan to join the group of seven businesseswe introduced you to last February, who plan to sue Formula 1 for $25 million. The group claims they lost millions of dollars in profits since F1 construction started in April 2023.

Residents at the Meridian say it was a mess trying to travel around the construction.

"I always had to leave an hour-and-a-half early compared to the 10-minute drive it is normally," said Adam Grunther, who's lived at the Meridian since October.

Despite the construction struggles, another Meridian resident, Hunter Cray, says watching the grand prix was incredible.

"When those cars went by at 200 miles per hour, everybody was out there and they were pumped," Cray said.

As of Monday night, Formula 1 had not responded to Channel 13's request for comment on the Meridian residents' concerns.

However, last week grand prix officials sent us this message regarding the planned lawsuit:

"Over the last few months, Las Vegas Grand Prix executives have had regular meetings with businesses adjacent to the race circuit to collaboratively address their concerns and develop strategies to mitigate the business impact of future races. We hope to continue having constructive conversations but will not comment on litigation.”

F1 is still expected to meet in front of Clark County commissioners in the coming months before starting construction for this year's race.