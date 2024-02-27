Businesses impacted by F1 construction 'left with no other option' but to sue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local business owners who say they lost millions during construction for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix now plan to take legal action.

Months of negotiations with race organizers and local officials didn't net the desired results for those impacted by the construction, according to a statement from Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, who acts as spokesperson for the business owners.

Several people who own businesses in the area of Flamingo Avenue and Koval Lane told Channel 13 a temporary bridge put in place for the race diverted traffic away from their businesses, decimating sales and causing some to lay off employees.

"After months of an earnest effort by the impacted business owners to negotiate a reimbursement for their losses of over $25 million, those negotiating efforts have failed and have left the businesses with no other option but to seek legal remedy," Mayo-DeRiso stated.

"It's unfortunate because any long drawn out lawsuit remains in the press for a long time and continues to hurt the Las Vegas brand," she added.

Multiple business owners who spoke with Channel 13 said their profits took a nose dive after track paving began in April 2023.

Randy Markin and Wade Bohn are among those who previously threatened to sue the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Markin owns Battista's Hole in the Wall and manages the Stage Door Casino. In previous interviews with Channel 13, he said his businesses lost approximately $5 million last year.

Bohn, who owns Jay's Market, says his businesses saw approximately $4 million in losses.

The Flamingo bridge was fully removed on January 31, about two-and-a-half months after the race.

In previous statements after the race, Formula 1 officials said the Las Vegas Grand Prix was the most successful race of the 2023 calendar.

They've also said they expect the impact of race construction will be much less this year.

Channel 13's calls to Clark County and Las Vegas Grand Prix officials were not immediately returned on Tuesday.