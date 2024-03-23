Business owners could file lawsuit against F1, Las Vegas Grand Prix next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix has a new chief operating officer and she's devoted to making Formula 1's second year in the valley an exciting event for locals.

Betsy Fretwell, the new COO, tells Channel 13 this year, there is a new ticketing structure with more affordable options for locals and fewer traffic headaches.

"We heard our locals," Fretwell said. "Last year, people were really impacted by the build of the race track. This year, it won't be happening like that. We won't have to repave all the roads."

Fretwell said making the race especially enjoyable for southern Nevadans is a priority.

"We actually had quite a few Nevadans come to the event," Fretwell said. "But we wanted to make sure that more people had an opportunity to get in the GA tickets."

According to Fretwell, F1's inaugural year in Las Vegas was a huge success banking $1.5 billion.

However, Battista's Hole in the Wall owner and Stage Hand Casino general manager Randy Markin said small business owners like him lost millions in revenue during F1's construction last year.

During the Clark County commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners also revealed the race cost the county nearly $500,000.

Markin said he's been contacted by Fretwell but has lost contact.

"I sent her a few messages. When F1 starts roadwork, I don't have a customer," Markin said. "I told her let's work things out. We made a few proposals on how we can be made whole and there's been nothing."

Markin is one of seven business owners who are threatening to sue F1 over lost profits.

"It's been with the attorneys and they've been doing all their research," Markin said. "It should be rocking and rolling next week."

Fretwell tells Channel 13 while she can't respond to pending litigation, she's in the middle of a listening tour.

"So I can hear all feedback and we can mobilize around that" Fretwell said. "I've been talking with all the individuals who have come to me and said hey, I'd like to talk to you about this."

She said F1 will build out small business programs to include the business owners impacted by last year's race. However, Markin isn't convinced F1 will win them over.

"If F1 sat down and said look, let's work something out, we'll work together," Markin said. "But they haven't showed they care."

Markin said this is a last ditch effort to turn things around and avoid a lawsuit.

"I'm fortunate. I have casino spots. I've bought and sold casinos," Markin said. "But I have 100 employees who lost a lot of money."

F1 returns to the race track the week before Thanksgiving.

Ticket sales are on sale to Nevada residents now and sales to the general public roll out Monday.