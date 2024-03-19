County commissioners get debriefed on first F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A debrief of the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is on the agenda for the Clark County Commission on Tuesday morning.

Grand prix executives are expected to present a report to commissioners detailing lessons learned from the November race and some recommendations for this year's event.

WATCH IT LIVE HERE:

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was reportedly the most successful race on Formula 1's 2023 calendar, but it didn't come without hangups.

In the months leading up to and since the event, Channel 13 has heard from multiple local residents and business owners who feel the race did them more harm than good.

Among them are a group of people who own businesses in the area of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, where a temporary bridge was erected last year. The bridge has since been removed, but these business owners argue they lost millions of dollars because of it. They now plan to sue the Las Vegas Grand Prix in an effort to recoup lost profit.

Reporter Ryan Ketcham has followed their story closely and will be present for F1's presentation to Clark County on Tuesday. This report will be updated with new information as this story develops.