Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets go on sale for Nevada residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 is offering new ticket options for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and they're also hosting a pre-sale event for Nevada residents, which starts on Friday at noon.

The pre-sale can be accessed through Ticketmaster using a credit or debit card that is linked to a Nevada billing address, according to race officials. The pre-sale for Nevada residents is scheduled to end on Sunday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

Race officials are also unveiling new tickets and packages that fans can choose from.

Due to "overwhelming demand", the Las Vegas Grand Prix is adding over 7,000 more general admission ticket options, according to a press release. That includes two new GA zones, including the Flamingo Zone and the first-ever Caesars Palace Experience. Fans will be able to select a one-day or three-day ticket for those zones.

Race officials said they will also have two new hospitality experiences: Club Overtake, which will be a three-level structure on the Koval Straightaway, and the Turn 3 Club, which will be between Turns 2 and 4. Fans in the Turn 3 Club will also have access to the East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

You can see all the options below.

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 Ticket Options by jarah.wright on Scribd

Las Vegas is the 22nd race on the Formula 1 calendar with festivities scheduled to take place from Nov. 21 through Nov. 24.