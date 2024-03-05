Nevada residents will have early access to tickets for Formula 1's 2024 Vegas grand prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada residents will have access to an exclusive pre-sale for tickets to the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ticket sale details were released by race organizers on Tuesday morning, including multiple tiers of options for access to different race stages and grandstands.

American Express card holders will have the first access to tickets, starting on March 13 at 10 a.m. PST.

Nevada residents "will received priority access" to purchase tickets starting Friday, March 22 at 12 p.m. PST.

That pre-sale can be accessed through Ticketmaster using a credit or debit card linked to a Nevada billing address, according to race officials. The pre-sale for Nevada residents is scheduled to end on Sunday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 25 at 10 a.m. PST.

"Recognizing the strong demand for a greater variety of pricing options and significantly more general admission tickets, we have prioritized the creation of new product offerings to appeal to a wider audience of our fans," said Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. "We could not be more excited for the 2024 race and look forward to sharing more in the race week programming in the coming months."

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take over the Strip from Nov. 21 to 23.