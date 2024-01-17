Watch Now
Sports

Actions

F1 announces start time, date for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix race

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Formula 1
Posted at 9:49 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 12:49:43-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Start your engines! Formula 1 has announced the start time and date for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Following the success of the 2023 Grand Prix, Formula 1 announced the next annual race set to take place on the Strip. ESPN reported in the days following the race that, despite the late start time, viewership numbers still averaged around 1.3 million.

According to the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, this year's race will start at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

Officials say start times for practice and qualifying rounds will be announced in "due time."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH