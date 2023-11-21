ESPN: 1.3 million viewers tune in for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite having a later start time, Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix still brought in a large TV audience.

According to ESPN, which broadcast the race, the telecast averaged 1.3 million viewers, which is the third-largest F1 audience of the season on cable and the sixth-largest overall on ESPN platforms. They add viewership peaked between 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. PST.

A press release states that the race was also streamed on ESPN+ and was the second most-viewed F1 race on the platform, only behind this season's Miami Grand Prix.

Network officials said the 2023 F1 season is on track to be F1's second most-viewed season ever on U.S. television, averaging 1.12 million viewers.

The season wraps up for the Formula 1 Ethihad Airways Abu Dhabu Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 4:55 a.m. PST.