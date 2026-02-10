Super Bowl weekend marked by heightened enforcement, heightened danger on Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a busy and deadly Super Bowl weekend on Southern Nevada roads, and Channel 13 is following up with law enforcement and local residents who tell us they've seen enough of reckless driving on our streets.

A deadly 24 hours

Police say at least three people died and two others have life-threatening injuries as a result of three separate crashes since Saturday.

One suspected DUI crash left a woman and a 2-year-old girl fighting for their lives after police say a Tesla driver jumped the curb at Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street on Super Bowl Sunday.

It was just one of several wrecks that made for a dangerously busy weekend on Las Vegas roads.

Two separate crashes in the span of an hour on Saturday night left a motorcyclist and a 17-year-old pedestrian dead. And early Sunday morning, another pedestrian was killed.

Cracking down on dangerous driving

Authorities say it was all part of a weekend marked by heightened enforcement and heightened danger.

A joint DUI enforcement operation during the Big Game resulted in the arrests of 42 impaired drivers, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports. That's 10 more than last year's Super Bowl DUI enforcement blitz.

"I am alarmed, but I am not surprised, which is really tragic that they caught that many people who were behind the wheel impaired," said Erin Breen with UNLV's Transportation Center.

Breen, an advocate for safer streets, reminded drivers of the serious consequences of driving under the influence. First-time offenders will likely pay roughly $12,000 in attorney fees, face increased insurance rates, and possibly have their license suspended temporarily, according to Breen.

Law enforcement officers emphasized there's no reason to get behind the wheel impaired, especially with rideshares and taxis available.

Locals share their hopes and fears

That's where he met 19-year-old Xavier Yieonoy, who, despite his age, says he's had his share of run-ins with bad drivers.

"On the bike, I've actually been hit by cars and everything a couple of times," Yieonoy said.

He tells us the crash happened last year while he was on his electric bike.

"I was driving by Boulder, by a Subway, and I was driving home, and this one car was really close to me. He sped up, and his rearview mirror, it hit my handlebar, and I like swerved out, and I swerved," Yieonoy said. "I had bad road rash."

"Honestly, it's just devastating, and they need to do something quick," said another local, Pablo Bryant. "We need to do something to ramp up the safety around here."

Police say speeding, reckless driving and DUI are all leading causes of crashes in our valley, and they're cracking down on it with their Southern Nevada Traffic Task Force, which we first told you about in December.

Locals tell Channel 13 they just hope people will slow down and follow the rules of the road to keep everyone safe.

