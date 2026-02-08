Motorcyclist dies in crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash killed a motorcyclist on North Jones Boulevard and Crystal Spur Avenue Saturday night at around 6:45 p.m.

A 2021 Yamaha YZFR3 was traveling southbound on Jones Boulevard, approaching Crystal Spur Avenue at a high rate of speed, when an Audi made a left turn going into Crystal Spur Avenue from Jones Boulevard. The two vehicles crashed into one another.

Medical crews arrived and transported the motorcyclist to the UMC Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. Despite all life-saving measures, the rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver and the passenger of the Audi remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation. The passenger sustained claimed injuries and was treated by on-scene medical staff.

The motorcyclist's death is the 15th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2026.

