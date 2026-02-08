Pedestrian dies in crash, motorcyclist critically injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a motorcyclist and a pedestrian has resulted in the death of the pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Police say that around 4:39 a.m., a crash happened near South Decatur Boulevard, south of West Post Road.

A motorcycle was traveling southbound on Decatur Boulevard. A pedestrian was crossing from west to east across Decatur Boulevard, south of Post Road. The crash happened when the pedestrian crossed the Suzuki's path of travel, resulting in a crash. It's unclear the pedestrian was walking outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, according to Metro Police.

Medical crews arrived and transported the pedestrian to UMC Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist was also transported to UMC Trauma Center by medical personnel and admitted for suspected critical injuries.

The motorcyclist showed no signs of impairment.

This is the 16th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2026.

