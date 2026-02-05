These are the 50 most dangerous valley intersections for January 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the 50 intersections that had the most crashes in January in 2026.
The department said some of the top citations issued for the month include speeding, disobeying a steady red signal, and driving without a valid license, insurance or registration.
All three are factors LVMPD has highlighted in recent efforts to crack down on reckless driving throughout Las Vegas.
As of January 2026, these are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas:
Bolden Area Command
- Charleston and Valley View boulevards
- Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue
- Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road
- Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue
- Charleston and Decatur boulevards
Convention Center Area Command
- Desert Inn and Paradise roads
- Convention Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard
- Koval Lane and Sands Av
- Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue
- Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road
Downtown Area Command
- Eastern and Stewart avenues
- Pecos and Stewart avenues
- Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue
- Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue
- Palm Street and Wyoming Avenue
Enterprise Area Command
- Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive
- Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue
- Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive
- Pebble Road and Rainbow Boulevard
- Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard
Northeast Area Command
- Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards
- Charleston and Nellis boulevards
- Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue
- Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevards
- Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard
Northwest Area Command
- Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way
- Ann Road and Centennial Center Boulevard
- Craig Road and Rancho Drive
- Alexander Road and Durango Drive
- Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive
Summerlin Area Command*
- Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive
- Grand Canyon Drive and Sahara Avenue
- El Capitan Way and Flamingo Road
- Fort Apache Road and Reno Avenue (south of Tropicana Avenue and west of the 215 beltway)
- Fort Apache and Spring Mountain roads
*Editor's note: LVMPD's Summerlin Area Command encompasses more of the valley than what most locals would typically describe as "Summerlin." The boundary spans much of the west side of Las Vegas, as far south as Warm Springs Road.
South Central Area Command
- Eastern and Tropicana avenues
- Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue
- Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road
- Topaz Street and Tropicana Avenue
- Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway
Southeast Area Command
- Charleston and Nellis boulevards
- Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard
- Colorado Avenue and Lamb Boulevard
- Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue
- Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive
Spring Valley Area Command
- Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road
- Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard
- Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue
- Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road
- Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road
