These are the 50 most dangerous valley intersections for January 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the 50 intersections that had the most crashes in January in 2026.

The department said some of the top citations issued for the month include speeding, disobeying a steady red signal, and driving without a valid license, insurance or registration.

All three are factors LVMPD has highlighted in recent efforts to crack down on reckless driving throughout Las Vegas.

TOP CRASH INTERSECTIONS – JANUARY 2026



These are the 50 intersections in our jurisdiction with the highest number of crashes last month. Our department is focused on saving lives and making the roads safer for everyone.



Some of top citations issued in January:



❌ Speeding… pic.twitter.com/6q7Ca9jq0i — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 4, 2026

As of January 2026, these are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas:

Bolden Area Command



Charleston and Valley View boulevards

Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue

Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road

Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue

Charleston and Decatur boulevards

Convention Center Area Command



Desert Inn and Paradise roads

Convention Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard

Koval Lane and Sands Av

Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Downtown Area Command



Eastern and Stewart avenues

Pecos and Stewart avenues

Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue

Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue

Palm Street and Wyoming Avenue

Enterprise Area Command



Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive

Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue

Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive

Pebble Road and Rainbow Boulevard

Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard

Northeast Area Command



Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards

Charleston and Nellis boulevards

Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue

Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevards

Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard

Northwest Area Command



Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way

Ann Road and Centennial Center Boulevard

Craig Road and Rancho Drive

Alexander Road and Durango Drive

Deer Springs Way and Durango Drive

Summerlin Area Command*



Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive

Grand Canyon Drive and Sahara Avenue

El Capitan Way and Flamingo Road

Fort Apache Road and Reno Avenue (south of Tropicana Avenue and west of the 215 beltway)

Fort Apache and Spring Mountain roads

*Editor's note: LVMPD's Summerlin Area Command encompasses more of the valley than what most locals would typically describe as "Summerlin." The boundary spans much of the west side of Las Vegas, as far south as Warm Springs Road.

South Central Area Command



Eastern and Tropicana avenues

Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue

Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road

Topaz Street and Tropicana Avenue

Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway

Southeast Area Command

Charleston and Nellis boulevards

Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard

Colorado Avenue and Lamb Boulevard

Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue

Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive

Spring Valley Area Command



Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard

Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue

Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Local News Locals want safer streets. Here's what a new task force is doing Ryan Ketcham

As part of a concerted crackdown on reckless driving in recent months, LVMPD has previously identified top intersections of concern throughout Clark County.

WATCH| Ryan Ketcham talks to locals about driving on the most dangerous intersections in the Las Vegas Valley

These are the 50 most dangerous intersections in the Las Vegas Valley

Channel 13 traffic reporter Guy Tannenbaum highlighted these insights when LVMPD released similar lists in May 2025 and September 2025.

Guy Tannenbaum breaks down some of the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas:

Metro Police increase traffic enforcement at a dozen of the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas

As we continue our coverage highlighting the fight for safer streets, we want to hear from you. If there's a problem intersection in your area you want us to take a look at, let us know by leaving a tip at ktnv.com/letstalk.