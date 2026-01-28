Las Vegas police crack down on unsafe driving. Speeding is one of the largest contributors to deaths on roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Six law enforcement agencies have joined forces to keep Las Vegas streets safe, and they're already making a significant impact with more than 2,700 traffic stops and 3,000 citations issued last month. Of those citations, 1,900 were specifically for speeding violations.

The enforcement effort comes as Metro Police report 10 people have already died this year in their jurisdiction. When you think about it, these are lives lost on roads many of us drive every single day.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia and Guy Tannenbaum went out with Metro Police to see exactly how speed can affect driving performance

Las Vegas police crack down on unsafe driving with multi-agency traffic enforcement

Metro tells us speed continues to be one of the leading factors behind deadly crashes. Last year alone, there were 163 traffic fatalities in Metro's jurisdiction, with speed being the primary cause in a big portion of those deaths on our roads.

Police say drivers going over 70 miles per hour are four times more likely to die in a crash. That's why Metro invited us out to the Motor Speedway to show us exactly what speed does behind the wheel.

Metro says enforcement is only part of the solution. They're also looking at long-term changes, working with local leaders to slow traffic before crashes happen. That includes everything from roadway design to speed limits in high-risk areas.

I also asked Lieutenant Cody Fulwiler about the conversations happening right now with Clark County leaders on making roads safer.

"We're starting conversations and have been in conversations with our politicians and also the engineers — not only with the city but with the county. If we can make that change, absolutely, because as you saw, if it's a 40 mile an hour zone and you're going 50, it makes a big difference. So reducing that speed limit changes that driving culture in that area," Fulwiler said.

Metro says even small changes in speed can have a major impact, especially in areas where serious crashes keep happening. They tell us those conversations with city and county leaders are ongoing, all to save lives on our roads.

