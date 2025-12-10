Locals are calling for safer streets. Here's what a new local task force is doing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Decatur and Charleston Boulevard is pretty busy and known as one of the most dangerous intersections in our valley.

This is one of the many reasons people nearby are calling for change.

“I just go to work and I go home because I’m afraid I’m going to get killed," said Little Genius Learning Academy preschool director, who works near this intersection, Jean Bianco.

Bianco starts her morning the same way, every day, by having to drive through Decatur and Charleston. There is one part of her daily commute she says she'd like to change.

“I’m from Sacramento and I’ve never seen anything like this, like people going through reds in their car and it’s like, I’ve never seen it that bad," said Bianco.

In September, Channel 13 reported on some of the most dangerous roadways in our valley.

A dozen of them were identified by Metro Police as they're focusing on helping to drop the number of deadly crashes.

This intersection is one of those listed.

Bianco says it's not getting any better.

"Ever since the construction started, it’s gotten even worse. I see a lot of people going through red lights," said Bianco.

So, I wanted to see just how bad it is. I stood at the Southeast corner of the intersection for at least 10 minutes and here's what I found.

Almost every red light, at least one person ran through, people jaywalked left and right, and construction caused major traffic in the area.

What's being done to help make intersections like this one safer?

“Okay, what you see here today reflects the strength and the unity of law enforcement across the Las Vegas Valley and our commitment to reducing traffic-related fatalities," said Metro Police Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez.

Tuesday, Metro Police announced five local agencies, including themselves, are coming together to create a task force to help put an end to this deadly trend.

A day later, I tried to get an interview with Metro Police.

I reached out via email and by phone to get more details on this task force.

Here are all the questions I sent them and the answers they sent back to me in an email response.

Q: How long has this task force been active?

A: The efforts will continue with no end date set.

Q: What makes this task force different from past initiatives by law enforcement to stop deadly crashes?

A: Joining with multiple agencies will allow better visibility and cohesiveness amongst jurisdictions. Our main goal is to reduce fatalities in all of Clark County, not just Las Vegas.

Q: How is your department using this task force to increase enforcement?

A: LVMPD, along with the other agencies, will be working not only high fatal and life-threatening intersection, but also freeways and other jurisdiction’s top locations.

Q: What are some of the intersections or problem areas your department is targeting with the task force?

A: LVMPD is focusing on the top fatal collision intersections that have been identified in the past.

Q: How will this task force actually create change in our valley?

A: The task force will create a culture in our valley of understanding that no matter the policing agency in Clark County, we will not tolerate behavior that can contribute to fatal collisions. You will be cited, your vehicle towed and arrested if need be.

Q: How can locals help?

A: Drive appropriately and with respect for each other on our roadways. Slow down, do not drive impaired, get rid of distractions, cross roadways in the appropriate locations, and pay attention!

Q: How effective has this task force been on day one? (I personally saw increased enforcement on I-11 northbound yesterday, at least 6 officers actively pulling people over in a 1-mile stretch) Is this what we should expect?

A: The task force is still in its infancy, and we are working on measuring the success of the task force. You can expect to see multiple agencies on roadways and freeways for the distant future with the goal of changing bad driving behavior to reduce fatalities.

Bianco says she hopes one of the intersections they focus on will be Decatur and Charleston, which has been listed by Metro Police in the past.

She tells me she has a daughter and granddaughter in town and would like to see change to keep her and her family safe.

Locals tell me they just hope intersections like this one will change for the better, creating safer streets in our valley.