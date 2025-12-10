Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henderson police complete traffic safety enforcement campaign with 194 stops

As part of Channel 13 continuing coverage, we're telling you about HPD's 3-week initiative focused on seat belt compliance and traffic safety
Henderson Police Patch
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department has completed its second enforcement campaign under the current Joining Forces Program, focusing on seat belt compliance and traffic safety throughout the city.

The enforcement initiative ran from Nov. 10 through Dec. 1, resulting in 194 traffic stops by HPD officers.

During the three-week campaign, officers issued 101 citations for speeding violations and nine citations for distracted driving. HPD issued two citations for seat belt violations, a secondary offense in Nevada.

Seat belts can save lives

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when a seat belt is used, front-seat passengers can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45% and the risk of moderate to critical injury by 50%.

$174,500 in federal funding went to HPD for the enhanced enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety — Office of Traffic Safety for the 2025 Joining Forces program.

The Joining Forces program is a multi-agency initiative that "promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of impaired or distracted driving, pedestrian safety, speeding and seat belt use."

