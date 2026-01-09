'It's still kind of hard to believe': Family of woman killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV ) — A Kansas family is grieving the loss of 43-year-old Lynessa Perkins, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash just one hour into the new year near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Perkins' family said she was walking her dog, Lola, when she was struck by a vehicle and killed. The driver, 77-year-old Edward Dias, a 27-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, left the scene but was later arrested and now faces felony charges.

According to a police report, witnesses saw Dias hit Perkins while she was walking on the roadway with her dog. After the crash, Dias left the scene, but not before "looking at the citizens helping Lynessa," the report states.

When detectives questioned Dias about damage to his car, he said he "did not know what he had hit."

Perkins' family traveled more than 20 hours from Kansas to Las Vegas after learning of her death. Her mother, Pamela Osmond, said Perkins was scheduled to return home to Kansas just days after the fatal night.

"It's still kind of hard to believe that she is no longer with us, but she is in a better place," Osmond said.

Osmond said she doesn't know why her daughter was on the roadway, but believes Perkins was in Las Vegas to spread her faith.

"She wanted to spread the word about Jesus," Osmond said.

Perkins' 14-year-old daughter, Alicia Perkins, is heartbroken thinking about all the milestones her mother will miss.

"I'm really sad that she won't be able to go to my 15 and see me graduate from middle school, high school," Alicia said.

Despite her grief, Alicia wants people to remember her mother's love of God and generous spirit.

"She always had fun; she was always happy and loved God no matter what. I am glad she is in a better place, a place she can enjoy and watch over me and my other siblings," Alicia said.

Anthony Perkins, Lynessa's brother, criticized the driver's actions.

"He should have known better. He knew he hit something," Anthony said.

Osmond echoed her son's sentiment.

"Please, you knew you hit something. I know when I hit a twig," Osmond said.

Perkins' dog, Lola, was also injured and required hospital treatment. The family planned to pick up the dog on Sunday afternoon and take her back home to Kansas.

