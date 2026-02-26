Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NDOT's new highway safety plan wants to have a 35% reduction in traffic deaths by 2035

Traffic on a highway
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT's new highway safety plan is a framework aimed at reducing fatalities and serious injuries on Nevada's roadways, according to a news release sent to Channel 13.

The plan is meant to identify the greatest cause of fatalities and serious injuries on Nevada roadways.

Nevada wants to reach a 35% reduction in fatal and serious injury crashes by 2035, with a long-term goal of zero fatalities by 2050.

Progress will be tracked through the five federally required Safety Performance Measures reported annually to the Federal Highway Administration, which include: number of fatalities, number of serious injuries, fatality rate, serious injury rate and number of non-motorized fatalities and serious injuries.

If you see more message signs while driving, it's a part of safety outreach with signs that show the increased risk of fatality as speeds increase, like:

Over 75 MPH
+76% FATAL RISK

Over 80 MPH
+129% FATAL RISK

Over 85 MPH
+191% FATAL RISK

You can read the full plan here.

