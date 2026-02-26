Southern Nevada traffic task force makes more than 3,000 stops in first two months

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A first-of-its-kind joint traffic task force in Southern Nevada is reporting early results two months after its launch, with thousands of traffic stops already made in an effort to reduce fatalities on local roads.

The Southern Nevada Traffic Task Force, made up of several law enforcement agencies across the region, was announced in December. The multi-agency effort was created to crack down on speeding, impaired driving and other dangerous behaviors behind the wheel.

In its first two months, the task force made more than 3,000 traffic stops, with over 2,000 of those for speeding.

Law enforcement officials say the numbers reflect a mission focused on prevention, not just enforcement.

"Our goal is very simple — to save lives. Our mission — simple — remove dangerous drivers from our roadways," one official said.

Officers say the effort extends beyond the freeway.

"One life lost is too many. This task force is committed to making Las Vegas safer for the community, visitors, and for anyone traveling our roads," an official said.

Task force members say they are committed to stopping traffic deaths before they happen.

"Lives will be saved. It's not just on the freeway — we will be everywhere. This is something we take very seriously. Lives will make a difference. We will make a change," an official said.

Las Vegas locals say they are aware of the dangers on local roads.

"They're doing the best they can with the resources they have," one driver said.

"You definitely need to watch what you're doing — almost with your head on a swivel when you get behind the wheel," another driver said.

Some drivers say they have noticed the increased presence and are grateful for it.

"I appreciate them. Thank you for doing what you do," one driver said.

With thousands of stops made in just weeks, officers and drivers alike say lasting change will take time and cooperation from everyone behind the wheel. For now, the task force calls this a start in the fight for safer streets.

