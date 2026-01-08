These are the 50 most dangerous intersections in the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is sharing more insight into the most dangerous sections of road in our valley.

On Wednesday, the department shared its rankings of the five most collision-prone intersections in each area command across Clark County, pinpointing driver danger zones in 10 different neighborhoods.

Police stress that the top contributing factors in deadly collisions are failure to yield the right-of-way, failure to maintain a lane, and speeding. All three are factors LVMPD has highlighted in recent efforts to crack down on reckless driving throughout Las Vegas.

#BREAKING

Here is the NEW list of the top collision intersections in our jurisdiction for December 2025.



The TOP Causal Factors for ALL collisions in 2025:



❌Failure to Yield Right of Way

❌Failure to Maintain Lane

❌Speeding



You can expect to see our officers doing… pic.twitter.com/SG25Jhndj3 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 7, 2026

As of December 2025, these are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas:

Bolden Area Command



Charleston and Decatur boulevards

Decatur Boulevard and Evergreen Avenue (north of Charleston before Meadows Lane)

Community College Drive and Oakey Boulevard (near the CSN Charleston campus)

Decatur and Oakey boulevards

Charleston and Jones boulevards

Convention Center Area Command



Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Koval Lane and Sands Avenue

Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road

Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue

Downtown Area Command



Bonneville Avenue and Grand Central Parkway

Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue

Main Street and Imperial Avenue

Mojave Road and Washington Avenue

Las Vegas Boulevard and Stewart Avenue

Enterprise Area Command



Blue Diamond Road and Jones Boulevard

Bermuda Road and Silverado Ranch Boulevard

Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive

Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard

Arville Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard

Northeast Area Command



Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards

Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue

Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road

Lake Mead Boulevard and Clifford Street (east of Pecos Road)

Sequoia Avenue and Teton Street (east of Mojave Road and south of Owens Avenue)

Northwest Area Command



Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road

Lake Mead Boulevard and Mariner Drive (west of Buffalo Drive)

Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way

Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive

Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road

Summerlin Area Command*



Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue

La Madre Mountain Drive and Spruce Goose Street (northwest of the Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive intersection near Downtown Summerlin)

El Capitan Way and Tropicana Avenue

Fort Apache Road and Reno Avenue (south of Tropicana Avenue and west of the 215 beltway)

Fort Apache Road and Peace Way

*Editor's note: LVMPD's Summerlin Area Command encompasses more of the valley than what most locals would typically describe as "Summerlin." The boundary spans much of the west side of Las Vegas, as far south as Warm Springs Road.

South Central Area Command



Tropicana Avenue and University Center Drive

Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road

Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue

Eastern Avenue and Russell Road

Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue (south of Twain Avenue)

Southeast Area Command



Pecos Road and Sunset Boulevard

Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard

Desert Inn and Mojave roads

Mountain Vista Street and Newton Drive (north of Tropicana Avenue)

Karen Avenue and Mojave Road

Spring Valley Area Command



Tropicana Avenue and Cameron Street (east of Decatur Boulevard)

Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard

Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue

Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard

Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Local News Locals want safer streets. Here's what a new task force is doing Ryan Ketcham

As part of a concerted crackdown on reckless driving in recent months, LVMPD has previously identified top intersections of concern throughout Clark County.

Channel 13 traffic reporter Guy Tannenbaum highlighted these insights when LVMPD released similar lists in May 2025 and September 2025. Three intersections that appeared on those lists were also highlighted on Wednesday: Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard, Charleston and Decatur boulevards, and Maryland Parkway and Flaming Road — putting them in contention for the most dangerous intersections in all of Southern Nevada.

Guy Tannenbaum breaks down some of the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas:

Metro Police increase traffic enforcement at a dozen of the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas

As we continue our coverage highlighting the fight for safer streets, we want to hear from you. If there's a problem intersection in your area you want us to take a look at, let us know by leaving a tip at ktnv.com/letstalk.