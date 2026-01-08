These are the 50 most dangerous intersections in the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is sharing more insight into the most dangerous sections of road in our valley.
On Wednesday, the department shared its rankings of the five most collision-prone intersections in each area command across Clark County, pinpointing driver danger zones in 10 different neighborhoods.
Police stress that the top contributing factors in deadly collisions are failure to yield the right-of-way, failure to maintain a lane, and speeding. All three are factors LVMPD has highlighted in recent efforts to crack down on reckless driving throughout Las Vegas.
#BREAKING— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 7, 2026
Here is the NEW list of the top collision intersections in our jurisdiction for December 2025.
The TOP Causal Factors for ALL collisions in 2025:
❌Failure to Yield Right of Way
❌Failure to Maintain Lane
❌Speeding
You can expect to see our officers doing… pic.twitter.com/SG25Jhndj3
As of December 2025, these are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas:
Bolden Area Command
- Charleston and Decatur boulevards
- Decatur Boulevard and Evergreen Avenue (north of Charleston before Meadows Lane)
- Community College Drive and Oakey Boulevard (near the CSN Charleston campus)
- Decatur and Oakey boulevards
- Charleston and Jones boulevards
Convention Center Area Command
- Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road
- Koval Lane and Sands Avenue
- Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road
- Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue
- Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue
Downtown Area Command
- Bonneville Avenue and Grand Central Parkway
- Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue
- Main Street and Imperial Avenue
- Mojave Road and Washington Avenue
- Las Vegas Boulevard and Stewart Avenue
Enterprise Area Command
- Blue Diamond Road and Jones Boulevard
- Bermuda Road and Silverado Ranch Boulevard
- Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive
- Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard
- Arville Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard
Northeast Area Command
- Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards
- Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue
- Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road
- Lake Mead Boulevard and Clifford Street (east of Pecos Road)
- Sequoia Avenue and Teton Street (east of Mojave Road and south of Owens Avenue)
Northwest Area Command
- Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road
- Lake Mead Boulevard and Mariner Drive (west of Buffalo Drive)
- Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way
- Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive
- Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road
Summerlin Area Command*
- Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue
- La Madre Mountain Drive and Spruce Goose Street (northwest of the Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive intersection near Downtown Summerlin)
- El Capitan Way and Tropicana Avenue
- Fort Apache Road and Reno Avenue (south of Tropicana Avenue and west of the 215 beltway)
- Fort Apache Road and Peace Way
*Editor's note: LVMPD's Summerlin Area Command encompasses more of the valley than what most locals would typically describe as "Summerlin." The boundary spans much of the west side of Las Vegas, as far south as Warm Springs Road.
South Central Area Command
- Tropicana Avenue and University Center Drive
- Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road
- Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue
- Eastern Avenue and Russell Road
- Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue (south of Twain Avenue)
Southeast Area Command
- Pecos Road and Sunset Boulevard
- Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard
- Desert Inn and Mojave roads
- Mountain Vista Street and Newton Drive (north of Tropicana Avenue)
- Karen Avenue and Mojave Road
Spring Valley Area Command
- Tropicana Avenue and Cameron Street (east of Decatur Boulevard)
- Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard
- Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue
- Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard
- Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road
As part of a concerted crackdown on reckless driving in recent months, LVMPD has previously identified top intersections of concern throughout Clark County.
Channel 13 traffic reporter Guy Tannenbaum highlighted these insights when LVMPD released similar lists in May 2025 and September 2025. Three intersections that appeared on those lists were also highlighted on Wednesday: Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard, Charleston and Decatur boulevards, and Maryland Parkway and Flaming Road — putting them in contention for the most dangerous intersections in all of Southern Nevada.
Guy Tannenbaum breaks down some of the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas:
As we continue our coverage highlighting the fight for safer streets, we want to hear from you. If there's a problem intersection in your area you want us to take a look at, let us know by leaving a tip at ktnv.com/letstalk.
