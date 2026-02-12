LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement agencies across the Las Vegas valley gathered at a crosswalk marked by tragedy to send a clear message about pedestrian safety and traffic enforcement.

Officers lined up at the intersection of Owens and 21st Street, the same crosswalk where Cristofer Suarez was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

WATCH | Officers issue Valentine's warnings at crosswalk marked by tragedy

Officers issue Valentine's warnings at crosswalk marked by tragedy

The enforcement action focused on speeding, distracted driving and failing to yield to pedestrians.

"These are definitely the Valentine's that people don't want to get," an officer said, referring to the heart-shaped traffic citations being issued. "We always try to say share the love, share the love of the road out there, share it with pedestrians, cyclists, e-bike riders, and vehicles as well." says officer Keith Habig.

KTNV

This isn't Officer Habig's first holiday-themed crosswalk initiative. Last December, we told you about his stint as the Grinch as he raised awareness on Flamingo Road and Mojave Road in east Las Vegas — but he also made appearances as a turkey on Thanksgiving and a giant squid at Halloween last year.

Local News Police remind Las Vegas drivers to watch out for pedestrians this holiday season Guy Tannenbaum

The enforcement effort comes as Suarez's death continues to impact the community. His mother spoke about the lasting pain of losing her son.

"Nothing is gonna bring my son back, nothing, like ever. I'm never gonna have him back, and this is honestly the thing that will break a person," she said.

Local News Mom confronts driver accused in 12-year-old son’s death Alyssa Bethencourt

"I just don't want to see it happen anywhere to any child because they shouldn't, especially when they're going to school."

During the enforcement action, officers quickly cited a red van driver who failed to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk, demonstrating the exact type of violation that puts lives at risk.

ktnv



"Maybe we'll do a little bit better. These are a little bit lower speeds, so maybe people will see me sooner. Hopefully the big red outfit also will raise a little bit of awareness so people will see that and slow down as well," an officer said.

Officials emphasized that the visual presence and location were chosen to drive home that safety behind the wheel is not optional. They stressed that every crosswalk represents real people, families and lives that can change in an instant.

KTNV

"You guys are destroying whole lives forever. It does not go away ever," Suarez's mother said.

Law enforcement officials said the primary goal was education rather than issuing citations, particularly in active school zones where drivers need to pay attention and follow traffic laws.