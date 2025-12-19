LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You hear us say all the time at Channel 13 that it takes all of us when it comes to Fighting for Safer Streets here in Las Vegas.

On Thursday morning at Flamingo Road and Mojave Road in east Las Vegas, someone you might not expect was doing his part to help save lives on valley roadways this holiday season.

WATCH | The Grinch "steals" crosswalks for safety in Las Vegas

'Don't be a Grinch!': Police remind drivers to watch out for pedestrians this holiday season

Instead of stealing Christmas this year, the Grinch is sneaking through Las Vegas streets stealing the hearts of pedestrians like Arrell Tompkins.

"Yeah I was surprised — the Grinch? But okay, he's doing his part I guess," Tompkins said with a laugh. "I was totally surprised and shocked — I wished for this yesterday and it happened!"

Tompkins says he was crossing Flamingo at Mojave just yesterday, and it was a total mess.

KTNV

"People didn't stop when we came down here yesterday crossing at this intersection, I could count at least seven cars," Tompkins told me. "I was thinking in my head that they should have cameras on top of these poles, and thinking the police should be here. I came back today, and the police are here!"

Departments valley-wide were there Thursday morning, in partnership with local traffic safety advocacy group Ped Safe Vegas, to conduct a targeted crosswalk safety enforcement campaign — the intersection of Flamingo and Mojave chosen because it's the site of the 151st traffic death in Las Vegas Metro Police's jurisdiction this year, after a man was hit and killed by an SUV while crossing in the crosswalk.

KTNV

Officers were under the watchful eye of Santa Claus (aka, CCSD Police Lt. Michael Campbell in a blue Santa suit on his motorcycle) while — believe it or not — they were working with the Grinch, pulling over drivers who didn't stop for him while he was crossing the street in the crosswalk.

"So instead of saying 'you stole Christmas,' can we say 'you stole a crosswalk?'" I asked the Grinch.

"I've stolen a bunch of crosswalks today," he replied.

KTNV

The man behind the Grinch mask is actually a familiar face with a familiar mission: it's CCSD Police Officer Keith Habig, who's donned everything from a giant squid costume at Halloween to a Thanksgiving turkey costume to take a lighthearted approach to a serious issue that's gripping the Las Vegas valley right now.

"It makes drivers think twice when they're on the road," I said to Officer Habig.

"And when you see a Grinch [crossing the street], maybe two or three times!" Habig replied. "Unfortunately, we have had so many lives lost on our roads this year — every single one of those is a family that will be sitting down without a loved one this Christmas dinner."

KTNV

Locals like Arrell Tompkins have seen so much tragedy on our roads, that he's glad to see officers stepping up enforcement.

"For the people who've lost their lives, it's sad man," Tompkins told me on Thursday. "It should happen at every intersection across the city, and maybe we'd have a safer city."

Authorities say today's event comes with a simple message: when you're behind the wheel this holiday season, don't be a Grinch! Keep your eyes on the road, drive the speed limit and always stop for pedestrians.

Do you have a question about our roadways that you want to share with Channel 13? Reach out me at Guy.Tannenbaum@ktnv.com.