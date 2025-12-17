2025 marks deadly year for pedestrians, Metro data reveals. Here's how one group is working to change that

Pedestrians in our Valley face real dangers every day. Busy streets, fast-moving traffic, and low visibility put everyone at risk — especially those without stable housing.

A new effort is helping change that. Project Safe and Warm is handing out reflective jackets throughout the community to help people be seen — before it’s too late.

James Stuckey is in his final year at UNLV. He's homeless and knows firsthand what it's like walking through a dangerous intersection day and night to get to and from school.

"Lately, it's been pretty wild," Stuckey said. "Just speeding down this way, so you just have to be careful when you are crossing the street, even if you have the walk, you have to really look out. Sometimes you know, like it's dark, they just come zooming down the road and everything. Many times I have to hurry up and run across the street," Stuckey said.

According to Metro, 64 people have died on Las Vegas roads this year in their jurisdiction, marking the most pedestrian deaths reported in nearly a decade.

"It's not good news," said Erin Breen with Project Safe and Warm.

Breen is with Project Safe and Warm, an initiative aimed at providing warmth and visibility to anyone who walks or bikes around the valley, especially those experiencing homelessness. She and a group of others go around the community to distribute the jackets.

"They make a huge difference...Especially at night, the difference they make is life-saving," Breen said.

This campaign began last year after the valley saw a staggering number of people killed on roads. Breen says close to 300 reflective jackets have been handed out to the community.

"These jackets are brightly colored, but they also have big bands of reflective fabric on them, so the bright color keeps people visible in the daytime and the reflective fabric bounces a driver's headlight back to them so they see people after dark," Breen said.

During jacket distribution, Breen takes time to educate people on why they're receiving the jackets.

"The idea is that you are visible, along with being warm, that you are visible," said added.

Stuckey says he's grateful for the extra warmth and visibility.

"It's a great effort, and I appreciate it very much so," Stuckey said.

Breen says they would like to continue helping hundreds more locals like Stuckey, but their supply is running low, and they're calling on the community for help.

"Drive down any street, and it tells you how needed these jackets are, especially after dark," Breen said.

Those who would like to donate a reflective jacket can visit pedsafe.vegas for more information. People can also buy jackets at stores and drop them off at Henderson and North Las Vegas city halls.

