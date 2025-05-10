Las Vegas police list valley's most dangerous intersections so far in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you hear "most dangerous intersection in Las Vegas," there are probably several that come to mind.

However, thanks to new information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) we now know the 15 most dangerous intersections in the valley this year—they released a list of the intersections with the most crashes so far in 2025 on social media on Friday.

"The list shows intersections that have the top collisions," Lt. Anthony Cavaricci from LVMPD's Traffic Bureau said in a video released on social media Friday. "That's everything from property damage only collisions, to your injury collisions."

The results weren't surprising to people Channel 13 spoke with at Jones and Tropicana on Friday afternoon.

"I believe it–did you just hear that tire screech? It's a mess over here, it's a really bad intersection," Kyana Knowles said. "It's super dangerous, these cars aren't paying attention. They just go whenever they want to, they run red lights–they treat it like a speedway up Jones."

"I'm not surprised," Elizabeth Theriot said. "The driving is very aggressive."

Metro Lt. Cavaricci had strong words for drivers when explaining why the department wanted to release the list of dangerous intersections right now.

"We can't afford to lose any more lives on our roadways," Cavaricci said. "The choices you make while driving potentially are deadly, and can end up in the death of yourself or another community member."

The entire list of the top 15 intersections with the most crashes in 2025—according to LVMPD—is below:



Rainbow Blvd & Flamingo Rd – 26 crashes Sahara Ave & Eastern Ave – 24 crashes Charleston Blvd & Lamb Blvd – 23 crashes Tropicana Ave & Jones Blvd – 22 crashes Sahara Ave & Maryland Pkwy – 20 crashes Tropicana Ave & Koval Ln – 18 crashes Desert Inn Rd & Eastern Ave – 18 crashes Eastern Ave & Warm Springs Rd – 18 crashes Sahara Ave & Decatur Blvd – 18 crashes Las Vegas Blvd & Harmon Ave – 17 crashes Washington Ave & Lamb Blvd – 16 crashes Tropicana Ave & Decatur Blvd – 16 crashes Tropicana Ave & University Center Dr – 15 crashes Rainbow Blvd & Sahara Ave – 15 crashes Charleston Blvd & Nellis Blvd – 15 crashes



Even if a major intersection in your neighborhood didn't make the list, Lt. Cavaricci had a word of advice for drivers.

"At the end of the day, I think the community members need to be vigilant at every roadway they're driving on," Cavaricci said. "Any major roadway that allows for higher speeds than what is posted, drive the speed limit. Don't speed, avoid that temptation–save a life, even if it's yours."