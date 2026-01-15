Parent's months-long battle pays off as Henderson launches Liberty High safety audit

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson has launched a safety audit at Liberty High School following months of advocacy from concerned parents about dangerous traffic conditions in the school zone.

The audit, which began Jan. 14, will examine student walking patterns before and after school to identify potential safety improvements.

The study comes after parent Beth Goldman raised concerns about unsafe driving behaviors and pedestrian safety around the campus.

"There's just a lot of stuff going on and a ton of kids trying to cross, so it's just a big safety issue," Goldman said. "You want your kids to get to school safely."

When I first spoke with Goldman last month, she expressed serious concerns about students walking to school and the dangerous driving behaviors she witnessed in the school zone.

She wanted to see a more proactive approach to student safety around schools:

She brought these concerns directly to the City of Henderson, and officials listened.

The city told me they were already aware of the safety concerns and had planned the January audit. Henderson officials say they are examining student walking patterns and other factors to help identify potential safety improvements.

Goldman saw city representatives at the school Wednesday and expressed hope that this marks the first step toward meaningful change in the school zone.

Liberty High School is one of hundreds of schools that experience problems with illegal parking in active traffic lanes during drop-off and pickup times.

While Goldman views this audit as a positive start toward safer schools, she says she won't stop advocating for students until she sees real change implemented.

The City of Henderson's presence at the high school represents signs of hope for improved school safety measures in the community.

