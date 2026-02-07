LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl weekend is here, and that means barbecue, parties, and time spent with family and friends.

It could also mean more danger on our roads.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum reports on how police will be working to catch drivers under the influence this weekend:

Southern Nevada agencies joining forces to keep roadways safe during Super Bowl weekend

Believe it or not, Super Bowl weekend is one of the most dangerous times to drive in the valley, with a surge of impaired drivers flooding our roadways.

This weekend, though, Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies are coming together to crack down on DUIs to try and save lives.

"Our life has been totally uprooted," said Denise Parish. "It'll never be the same."

Driving under the influence is personal for Parish. She lost her husband Al Weiss in a DUI crash in 2024.

"If you love your family, don't drink and drive," she said.

This weekend, that message is more important than ever.

"On an average day, 30% of traffic fatalities involve alcohol. On Super Bowl Sunday, that number rises to 45%," said Sandy Heverly.

Heverly with Stop DUI says that number is likely even higher here in the valley, with more people coming in from out of town to enjoy world-famous Las Vegas Super Bowl parties.

"We want people to have fun; we want them to enjoy that particular event, but we don't want them to end up dead. There's no reset on death," Heverly said.

That's why all Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies are joining forces this weekend. From North Las Vegas to Henderson to our freeways, every corner of the valley will have more officers, specifically on the hunt for drivers under the influence.

"Nowadays, there's no excuse to get behind the wheel when you're impaired," said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom. "There's Ubers, Lyfts, buses, taxis."

"Don't take your life into your own hands, or other drivers or pedestrians," said Officer Robert Wicks with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "Don't put their lives in jeopardy. Get a responsible ride home."

If hearing it from officers isn't enough, Parish hopes her story is enough to save a life this weekend, if it's yours.

"If it saves one life, it's worth all of us being here, but hopefully it'll save many lives," she said.

