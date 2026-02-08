Hit-and-run RV crash kills 17-year-old pedestrian in northeast valley, DUI suspected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hit-and-run crash in the northeast valley resulted in the death of a 17-year-old pedestrian in the northeast valley Saturday evening.

Police say a 1996 Fleetwood Pace Arrow motor home was traveling eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Lamont Street, when the RV failed to yield the right of way to a 17-year-old pedestrian in the crosswalk. The RV hit the teenager.

Medical crews arrived at the scene and the teenager was pronounced deceased.

The driver fled the scene without rendering or calling 911, according to Metro Police.

Authorities would later find the driver of the RV, who showed signs of impairment. The driver was booked for applicable DUI and hit-and-run charges. The crash remains under investigation and marks the 14th traffic-related death in the LVMPD's jurisdiction.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3538 or to remain anonymous, Call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com or use the mobile app "P3."

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.