Southern Nevada Health District could drop proposed septic changes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is looking at dropping proposed changes to septic system regulations.

On Thursday, health district officials announced they will hold a special meeting next week to consider and approve a recommendation to withdraw the proposed Individual Sewage Disposal System (ISDS) regulation updates "following recent public feedback."

If the Board of Health approves that recommendation, the current regulations will remain in place. If the recommendation is not withdrawn, a health district spokesperson said they will continue the outreach process with additional meetings and outreach sessions that would be scheduled "to meet the needs of stakeholders".

Health District officials also emphasized that there will be no vote to adopt or finalize any of the proposed updates or new regulations at this meeting.

Homeowners from across Clark County have voiced their opposition to the proposed changes, which included switching lifetime septic permits to every five years, including an inspection, which, if you fail, you'd have to connect to sewer on your own dime.

The health district previously reversed its decision on lifetime permits, after receiving feedback from the public.

The special Board of Health meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be at SNHD's Red Rock Conference Room, which is at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard, off of Meadows Lane.

Health district officials said seating will be limited but the public can also attend the meeting by joining virtually. You can click on this link, which goes to the Teams meeting.

You can also call into the meeting by dialing (702) 907-7151 and enter the phone conference ID: 826 637 931#.

We'll continue to follow this issue and update you as we learn more.

