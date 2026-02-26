'We wasted your time tonight': Clark County septic owners frustrated after chaotic community meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As their battle with the Southern Nevada Health District continues, tensions are boiling over for septic owners across Clark County.

WATCH | I was at the latest SNHD community outreach meeting on Tuesday night to address new proposed septic regulations, and locals didn't mince words as they laid out their frustrations:

'We wasted your time tonight': Septic owners frustrated after chaotic meeting

“Not one person in here dumps their s— like that," one resident said. “We probably take care of yourself better than you do, because we know what we’re putting down. Your whole health district bulls—."

This meeting was held at the Centennial Hills YMCA. It was originally scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. However, it quickly turned chaotic.

There wasn't enough space to contain the nearly 1,000 people who showed up. They packed the meeting room, an overflow room, an outside overflow section, and dozens more formed a line outside, waiting to get in.

SNHD Board Chairman Scott Black tried to calm the crowd as many residents yelled at him and shouted curse words.

“No, no, I’m giving you an example — OK. OK. I’m giving you an example — OK, if you don’t want to hear my example, that’s fine," Black said at one point.

The meeting was also plagued by technical difficulties with microphones and speakers that caused delays and added to the crowd's frustration.

Residents' concerns stem from SNHD's proposed regulations for septic systems — an issue we've followed closely at Channel 13.

The regulations would switch lifetime septic permits to every five years, including an inspection, which, if you fail, you'd have to connect to sewer on your own dime.

Even though the health district reversed its decision on lifetime permits, it caused significant confusion for homeowners, and many did not see the changes before going to the meeting on Tuesday.

Some residents who showed up to voice their concerns didn't even have a chance to get inside.

“I got, like, right inside the two front doors, and that’s as far as we got," said Deanna Ott, who lives in Overton.

Ott tells me she drove more than 45 minutes to get to the meeting and stayed in line for nearly an hour before calling it quits.

"Feeling completely like nothing was accomplished except that I wasted fuel," she said.

Black ultimately apologized to the crowd, and the meeting is now being rescheduled for a future date at a larger venue.

“Considering the fact that we wasted your time tonight, I apologize," Black said.

As of Wednesday, the Health District is still looking for a date and location for the rescheduled meeting. SNHD says it won't vote on the proposed regulations until public comment is heard and the rescheduled meeting takes place.

We'll continue to follow this issue and update you as we learn more. In the meantime, you can also reach out to Ryan Ketcham to share your questions or concerns about this issue.

