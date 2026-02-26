Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

'We wasted your time tonight': Clark County septic owners frustrated after chaotic community meeting

Residents turned out in droves to voice their frustration with proposed changes to septic regulations, an issue we've followed closely at Channel 13.
SNHD septic meeting
KTNV
As their battle with the Southern Nevada Health District continues, tensions are boiling over for septic owners across Clark County.
SNHD septic meeting
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As their battle with the Southern Nevada Health District continues, tensions are boiling over for septic owners across Clark County.

WATCH | I was at the latest SNHD community outreach meeting on Tuesday night to address new proposed septic regulations, and locals didn't mince words as they laid out their frustrations:

'We wasted your time tonight': Septic owners frustrated after chaotic meeting

“Not one person in here dumps their s— like that," one resident said. “We probably take care of yourself better than you do, because we know what we’re putting down. Your whole health district bulls—."

This meeting was held at the Centennial Hills YMCA. It was originally scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. However, it quickly turned chaotic.

There wasn't enough space to contain the nearly 1,000 people who showed up. They packed the meeting room, an overflow room, an outside overflow section, and dozens more formed a line outside, waiting to get in.

SNHD Board Chairman Scott Black tried to calm the crowd as many residents yelled at him and shouted curse words.

“No, no, I’m giving you an example — OK. OK. I’m giving you an example — OK, if you don’t want to hear my example, that’s fine," Black said at one point.

The meeting was also plagued by technical difficulties with microphones and speakers that caused delays and added to the crowd's frustration.

Residents' concerns stem from SNHD's proposed regulations for septic systems — an issue we've followed closely at Channel 13.

The regulations would switch lifetime septic permits to every five years, including an inspection, which, if you fail, you'd have to connect to sewer on your own dime.

Even though the health district reversed its decision on lifetime permits, it caused significant confusion for homeowners, and many did not see the changes before going to the meeting on Tuesday.

Thumbnails (2).png

Local News

Septic owners could sidestep renewals, inspections under new SNHD proposal

Ryan Ketcham

Some residents who showed up to voice their concerns didn't even have a chance to get inside.

“I got, like, right inside the two front doors, and that’s as far as we got," said Deanna Ott, who lives in Overton.

Ott tells me she drove more than 45 minutes to get to the meeting and stayed in line for nearly an hour before calling it quits.

"Feeling completely like nothing was accomplished except that I wasted fuel," she said.

Black ultimately apologized to the crowd, and the meeting is now being rescheduled for a future date at a larger venue.

“Considering the fact that we wasted your time tonight, I apologize," Black said.

As of Wednesday, the Health District is still looking for a date and location for the rescheduled meeting. SNHD says it won't vote on the proposed regulations until public comment is heard and the rescheduled meeting takes place.

We'll continue to follow this issue and update you as we learn more. In the meantime, you can also reach out to Ryan Ketcham to share your questions or concerns about this issue.

Do you have a question or news tip for Channel 13 reporter Ryan Ketcham? Reach out to him here!

Find more of Channel 13's coverage on this issue:

Continuing coverage: Community concerns
SNHD meeting

Local News

Channel 13 viewers voice concerns over proposed septic system regulation changes

Jarah Wright
Channel 13 follow-up Neighbors explain why they're worried about potential septic tank rule changes

Local News

Neighbors explain why they're worried about potential septic tank rule changes

Guy Tannenbaum
Neighbors explain why they're worried about potential septic tank rule changes/SNHD

Local News

Hearing on proposed septic tank changes postponed amid flood of opposition

Christian Hudspeth
SNHD HQ

Local News

SNHD clarifies confusion over controversial septic tank meeting

Ryan Ketcham
The battle over septic continues, residents concerned over high cost

Local News

The battle over septic continues, residents concerned over high cost

Ryan Ketcham
Thumbnails (2).png

Local News

Septic owners could sidestep renewals, inspections under new SNHD proposal

Ryan Ketcham

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team