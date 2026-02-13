Valley septic owners could sidestep renewals and inspections under new proposed rules from SNHD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For about the past six months, Channel 13 has been detailing the developments in the battle over new septic regulations that could cost homeowners upwards of $100,000.

Those regulations have changed a bit, and residents we spoke to are happy to hear it.

“It’s a wonderful surprise, a very wonderful surprise," said 62-year-old Marie Campanella.

Campanella was born and raised in Las Vegas and has lived with a septic tank since 2007.

I asked her if she has had any issues with her septic tank since.

“No, we’ve had no issues," Campanella said.

So, when she heard about these possible new changes to septic from the Southern Nevada Health District, she was confused.

I asked her if it surprised her that these regulations were proposed.

“It does because we were told it was a lifetime permit," she said.

The original proposal would have changed those operating permits from lifetime to needing renewal every five years.

That would also come with an inspection either done by the health district or a third-party approved by the health district, depending on your case.

If you fail the inspection, you would be required to connect to a sewer line on your own dime. Residents claim that could cost most between $40,000 to over $100,000.

“It makes absolutely no sense," Campanella said.

That has changed, though.

I emailed several questions to the health district about these changes. Here's the back-and-forth I had with them on Thursday.

Q: Does this mean current septic owners will not have to renew a permit every five years? Does this also mean they don't need an inspection? Do they need a new permit?

A: The updated draft clarifies that septic systems already in place when the regulations take effect would not be required to renew an operating permit every five years.

Instead, their operating permit would remain valid until the system fails or a community sewer system becomes available and connection is legally required.

Permits for existing systems would remain in place under these stated conditions. Newly constructed, altered or expanded systems would be subject to the five-year permit cycle.

Q: I looked through the 50 pages and only saw the word "inspection" connected with septic systems that are newly created, altered or expanded after the new regulations would go into place, and other examples not including currently standing non-adjusted systems. Does this mean they don't need an inspection?

A: Routine inspections are not required for systems that remain unchanged. Inspections are triggered when a system is newly constructed, altered, expanded, or when required under specific circumstances such as a documented concern about system performance.

Q: How will current septic systems be legally required to change to sewer without an inspection, though? Just curious.

A: Requirements to connect to a community sewer system are not dependent on a routine inspection. They are based on existing requirements and whether sewer infrastructure becomes available and connection is legally required by the appropriate authority.

The Health District is not the agency that mandates sewer connections but coordinates with partner agencies when those requirements apply.

Q: Plus, the cost of switching to sewer is not listed in the regulations, from what I can find. Is it still the homeowner's responsibility?

A: The regulations do not set the cost of sewer connections. As has historically been the case, the cost of connecting an individual property to a community sewer system varies by location and is typically the responsibility of the property owner.

These changes mean current septic users in our valley can keep their permits and don't need to get an inspection unless the system fails or something goes wrong, possibly avoiding any charges to switch to sewer.

“I’m OK with the fact that our permit stays the same. That makes me extremely happy," Campanella said.

However, some homeowners aren't too happy about this and want no new regulations whatsoever.

“We have no problems in here," said Lorraine DeBusk, a 40-year Las Vegas resident.

“Once again, everything has to go through them, and they’re going to weight it any way they want it," said Judy Heath, who has had a septic tank for 16 years.

The health district has scheduled a public outreach and informational meeting with the community on these proposed regulations for Feb. 24.

That meeting will happen 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Hills YMCA Active Adult Center at 6601 North Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131.

That is located in the back of the YMCA.

“I’m going to be at the meeting. I will be there," Campanella said.

Channel 13 will be at the meeting as well, and we'll make sure to bring you all the latest in the battle over septic.

