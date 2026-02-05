SNHD holding meeting on proposed septic changes after onslaught of community feedback

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homeowners concerned with possible changes to septic system regulations will have their chance to speak to officials directly at an upcoming meeting.

The Southern Nevada Health District will host a public outreach and information meeting to share details and gather community input on proposed septic system regulations.

The regulations address inspection, permitting and maintenance standards for residential septic systems. SNHD said these regulations haven't been comprehensively updated since 2009.

"The proposed updates are intended to simplify and clarify existing language while strengthening protections for groundwater quality and community health," SNHD said in a release to Channel 13.

It's happening Tuesday, Feb. 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m., inside the Active Adult Center at the Centennial Hills YMCA.

A link will be posted online prior to the meeting for those unable to attend in person.

We've heard from many of you since the regulation changes were first proposed last fall.

One possible change that greatly worried locals was removing permanent permits for septic systems and replacing them with five-year permits. Those permits would cost homeowners $226 each time, and would require inspections.

Neighbors we spoke to were worried that if they fail an inspection they could be forced to switch to sewer, which could cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars to connect to.

WATCH | Why Nevadans are concerned about the potential changes

Channel 13 follow-up: Neighbors explain why they're worried about potential septic tank rule changes

SNHD stressed to Channel 13 that the agency is in the process of directly notifying residents with permitted septic systems about the upcoming community outreach meeting.

Notifications are being distributed via both email and mail to help ensure impacted residents are aware of the meeting and have an opportunity to participate.