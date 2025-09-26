LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, Channel 13 told you about potential changes to regulations surrounding residential septic systems that are worrying local homeowners, who tell us they're confused, frustrated, and feel like their concerns are falling on deaf ears.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is considering ending permanent septic permits, and replacing them with a five-year permit that would cost homeowners $226 each time, and would require inspections.

WATCH | Why Nevadans are concerned about the potential changes

Channel 13 follow-up: Neighbors explain why they're worried about potential septic tank rule changes

Several residents voiced their frustrations at a Wednesday SNHD public hearing.

Today, we sat down with two neighbors in the northwest Las Vegas valley with septic tanks to get their thoughts about the proposal.

"My neighbors don't have any problem with anything coming from my septic tank, and I haven't had any problems with any of my neighbors' septics," said Judy Heath.

"Nor mine, and I've been there for 12 years," her neighbor, David Croteau, said.

KTNV

That's why Heath and Croteau are against any changes to septic tank regulations.

"It's not broken, don't fix it," Heath said. "There's no reason to."

In a statement to Channel 13, SNHD spokesperson Jennifer Sizemore says the proposed change from a lifetime septic permit to a five-year permit is "to ensure that on-site wastewater systems remain protective of public health over time," adding that "regular reviews can help the health district confirm that septic tanks are functioning as designed, prevent failures and protect groundwater resources."

KTNV

But neighbors are worried that if they fail an inspection they could be forced to switch to sewer, which could cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars to connect to.

"There might be a handful of people that are willing to switch," Heath said Thursday. "But, I think out of 18,000 of us, there's probably 17,900 that [won't]."

The Health District tells us they don't have the funds available to help residents with septic-to-sewer conversions right now, even though a state assembly bill passed in 2023 had a deadline of December 31, 2024, to create a financial assistance program for homeowners.

KTNV

When asked to clarify why the deadline wasn't met by SNHD, Sizemore said in an email the bill "authorized but didn't require them to create the financial assistance program," adding they're open to creating one when a funding source becomes available.

The issue and its concerns are on the radar of Nevada State Assemblywoman Lisa Cole, a Republican who represents District 4 in the northwest valley, where a lot of affected homeowners are located. Cole also attended SNHD's public meeting on Wednesday, and told Channel 13 she gave public comments.

Cole sent us a lengthy statement on Thursday afternoon, that says in part: "Although the proposed [regulations] seem simple on their face, the implications are massive for anyone with a septic system. This is not just a $226 every five-year proposition."

KTNV

Affected residents agree, saying they'll continue to make their voices heard.

"Oh, absolutely," Heath said. "You know what, I'm going to fight for my home."

"It's our livelihoods, it's what we worked all our lives for," Croteau said. "And now it seems like someone wants to take it away."

At this point, no action has been taken by the Southern Nevada Health District on the proposed septic regulation changes, and it's not clear when a decision will be made.

KTNV

What we do know is that you can still weigh in.

You can submit public comments to SNHD through next Friday, October 3, by emailing septics@snhd.org .

There will also be another public hearing at the health district's offices at Decatur and the 95 on Thursday October 23 at 9 a.m.

For more information on the proposed changes to septic regulations, visit the Southern Nevada Health District's website by clicking here.