The battle over septic continues, residents concerned over high cost

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're continuing to listen to local homeowners with septic tanks, concerned about new proposed regulations that could cost them more than $100,000.

It's an issue impacting more than 18,000 homes in the valley.

You may remember since September 2025, several Channel 13 reporters including myself, have told you about these proposed regulations.

Well, now it's 2026 and the battle over septic continues. Many residents tell me these changes will likely cost them at least tens of thousands of dollars, if they took effect.

Here are the new proposed changes from the Southern Nevada Health District for residents with septic tanks:

Many residents tell me they received a lifelong permit for their tank, but the changes would require septic users to get a new permit every five years, which would cost them $226.

The permit would also require an inspection by a third-party vendor, to be awarded.

However, if the tank doesn't pass the inspection, the homeowner will have to connect to the sewer line, and pay for it all.

That's where the issue lies.

“So for me, a 0 number is the best number because that’s what I have in my budget for this," said Las Vegas resident since 1987, DeAnn Stout.

Stout has lived in a northwest neighborhood using a septic tank for the past 30 years.

I first introduced you to DeAnn back in October on a previous story about these regulations, and she's still fighting that same fight now.

“I’m concerned that I put in 30 years of hard work, love, dedication into this home and it’s going to be for not because I’m going to go broke with what they have to do," said Stout.

“For us to be able to tie in, it would be from all the way two blocks away all the way down to Decatur, so the cost alone would be cost-prohibitive," said Lifelong Las Vegas resident Marie Campanella.

Some estimates show connecting to sewer could cost between $40,000 to well over $100,000.

One resident with septic on their property told Channel 13, a plumber told them it could cost around $150,000 to complete.

I asked 65-year Las Vegas resident Laurie Sutton if anyone could afford a switch like this among septic users.

"I don’t think so," said Sutton.

Many of these residents are seniors on fixed income.

That's why dozens packed the health district's meeting Thursday, despite this topic not being on the agenda, to share their concerns with the board.

The board previously delayed a public hearing or any vote on the subject last year, but haven't set a new date.

In the meantime, they say they still want feedback from the community.

“February we’ll launch the outreach, the opportunities for engagement out in the community both in person and virtual," said SNHD Board Chairman Scott Black.

Black is confident they'll come to a resolution that can help everyone.

However, for homeowners like Sutton, they aren't so sure that will happen.

“I don’t know if they can find a solution that’s best for every body," said Sutton.

We will continue to look into what exactly the February outreach will look like and bring you the latest with these negotiations once we learn more.