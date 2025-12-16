Health District asking for feedback on proposed septic system regulations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District wants your input on proposed septic system regulations.

District officials have begun sending out surveys to people who might be affected by the regulations to get as much feedback as possible before the next public hearing.

WATCH: Neighbors explain why they're worried about potential septic tank rule changes

Channel 13 follow-up: Neighbors explain why they're worried about potential septic tank rule changes

Back in September, we told you about possible changes and that homeowners were concerned about two main issues: cost and communication.

According to the proposed regulation changes, the operating permit fee would be $226 every five years, which is equivalent to $45.20 per year. Several homeowners brought up the fact that while the permit costs are low, they would still be on the hook for the inspection costs and any costs that require them to connect to the sewer system.

WATCH: Locals say they're concerned how these costs could affect their homes

Southern Nevada Health District postpones public hearing on proposed septic tank changes until 2026

Homeowners also voiced frustration at not being notified in advance about meetings over the regulations, which is a big part of why the district is sending out the surveys now.

So how can you weigh in on the regulations?

Many Southern Nevadans that could be affected by the changes should have received an email from the Southern Nevada Health District asking for input.

If you did not receive an email, you can still weigh in by visiting the district's website. You can submit one survey per permitted property.

District officials are asking:



If your property is currently on a septic system

What times would work best if you would like to attend a public meeting where they discuss the regulations

What types of septic systems should incur the five-year permit and $226 fee

Were you aware of an exemption that the changes would not apply to properties smaller than 0.5 acres that were registered before the regulations take effect

What changes are you most concerned about

What changes could have a positive effect on property owners

What additional services and resources would be useful to you

Is there anything else the district needs to know about how the proposed regulations could affect you or your community

All surveys must be completed by January 12.

You can also email written comments before the public hearing to the following email address: septicregs@snhd.org

You can also see the proposed regulations on the site and sign up for email alerts as new information is added to that page. That includes the dates and times for the next workshops and public hearings, which have not been scheduled, as of Monday afternoon.