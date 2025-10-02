Southern Nevada Health District postpones public hearing on proposed septic tank changes until 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Proposed changes to septic tank regulations will not be decided upon until next year, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday.

Last week, SNHD put forth proposals to remove permanent septic tank permits and replace them with five-year permits instead. The change would cost homeowners $226 for each instance and require inspections.

The proposal sparked a slew of concerns over cost and communication from local homeowners that we spoke to. On Thursday, we received emails from at least 45 homeowners saying they were against the proposed regulations.

Currently, locals can submit their public comments on the health district's website. That was set to expire on Friday but the health district told Channel 13 that "the public comment period remains open."

WATCH | Neighbors explain why they're worried about potential septic tank rule changes

Channel 13 follow-up: Neighbors explain why they're worried about potential septic tank rule changes

The proposed changes aren't going away, but amid all the debate from local homeowners and SNHD, the public hearing on the matter, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 23, has now been postponed until 2026.

In a news release on Thursday, the Health District said, "The additional time will allow for expanded outreach and public engagement before the Southern Nevada District Board of Health considers the proposed regulations."

An exact date on the new hearing has not been set.

"The Health District emphasizes that public input is a vital part of this process. By extending the timeline, residents will have more opportunities to review the draft regulations, attend outreach sessions, ask questions, and share their feedback before any decisions are made. The agency also acknowledges the concerns raised by community members and appreciates the input received so far. Community voices are important, and the Health District remains committed to continued dialogue, transparency and mutual respect as the process moves forward," the district continued.

SNHD maintains that a large part of the proposed changes is to ensure long-term safety and avoid public health risks through regular septic tank reviews, citing that their regulations haven't been updated since 2009.

Locals we spoke to say they're worried that if they fail an inspection then they may have to switch to sewer — costing them tens of thousands of dollars. Assembly Bill 220, which passed in 2023, authorized the Health District to put together a septic-to-sewer assistance fund for homeowners, but that never happened by the Dec. 31, 2024 deadline.

An SNHD spokesperson told us that while the law authorizes them to create an assistance program, it does not require it. However, the district said they're open to creating one if they identify a funding source.