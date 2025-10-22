Southern Nevada Health District clarifies confusion over controversial septic tank meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is clarifying some confusion regarding its next Board of Health meeting Thursday, Oct. 23.

The health district reiterating, the public hearing previously scheduled for this meeting on the proposed Individual Sewage Disposal System (ISDS) regulations, that has stirred up lots of controversy, will not happen.

Channel 13 has covered the controversy over these proposed regulations on several occasions.

The regulations would change the septic tank permit process, removing permanent septic tank permits and replacing them with five-year permits. Those permits would cost $226.

Along with the permit, SNHD says a third-party inspection would be required to pass, but if the septic tank does not pass the inspection, the house would be required to connect to a sewer line, at the homeowner's cost.

Local homeowners estimate that would cost between $40,000 - $100,000 to complete.

Many of you voiced your concerns, sending Channel 13 more than 100 emails against the proposal. SNHD even receiving at least 155 pages of emails against the proposal.

In response to the controversy surrounding this, SNHD sent us this statement October 2, which reads in part.

"The Southern Nevada Health District is postponing the public hearing on proposed updates to its Individual Sewage Disposal Systems (ISDS) and Liquid Waste Management Regulations until after the new year. The additional time will allow for expanded outreach and public engagement before the Southern Nevada District Board of Health considers the proposed regulations."

In an email to Channel 13 Tuesday, SNHD said there will be no public hearing on this topic this month.

Clarifying the confusion

However, some confusion stirred up regarding the Board of Health meeting agenda. Let's clear it up for you.

The Board of Health meeting itself scheduled for October 23 at 9 a.m. is still happening, but they will not discuss the septic change proposal.

So the meeting itself will happen, but the public hearing previously scheduled will not.

Another bit of confusion was towards the bottom of the agenda under the second public comment period.

It still states the phrase "septic regulations."

I spoke directly to the Health District, they tell me this is on the agenda just to submit the 155 pages of emails the public sent them against the proposal, into public record.

This has nothing to do with any public hearing, just simply a place for everyone to see all of your comments.

If you do want to voice any concerns you have about the proposed septic changes, you can do so during that second public comment period.

That public comment is designed to hear the public's thoughts on anything the board can decide, and the topic does not have to be on the agenda.

The rest of the meeting is scheduled to not contain any discussion or decisions on septic regulations.

SNHD says they sent all residents with permitted septic systems a mailer notifying them of the public hearing cancellation.

