LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Late Thursday night, a wrong-way driver triggered a deadly crash on Interstate 15, killing one person and injuring several others. The collision forced the closure of northbound lanes for hours, adding to a growing list of serious traffic incidents across the Las Vegas Valley in recent days.

RTC

Officials say the timing is especially troubling. Just days earlier, law enforcement agencies across Southern Nevada announced a coordinated traffic safety initiative aimed at preventing exactly these kinds of tragedies.

A valley-wide effort to save lives

Police say the recent crashes highlight the urgency behind the new enforcement and education push, which brings together Nevada State Police, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, North Las Vegas Police, Henderson Police, Boulder City Police, and CCSD Police.

WATCH | Police push for safer roads amid continuing traffic deaths

Police push for safer roads as traffic deaths continue across Southern Nevada

“This is something that we take very seriously and we will make a difference. We will make a change,” said LVMPD Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez.

Last year alone, nearly 300 people were killed in traffic crashes across the valley. Many of those deaths were linked to speeding, impaired driving, wrong-way travel, and pedestrian collisions.

KTNV

As part of the initiative, agencies are focusing patrols on high-collision intersections, neighborhoods, and major roadways, while also increasing public outreach and education.

Tragedies continue despite warnings

Even with the stepped-up efforts, the days following the announcement have been marked by multiple serious incidents.

On Wednesday morning, a man riding an electric skateboard was struck by two vehicles near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue. He later died at the hospital, becoming the 154th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

KTNV

Thursday night, a pedestrian was critically injured near Katie Avenue and Maryland Parkway in a hit-and-run crash.

Overnight into Friday, officers arrested a reckless driver after a pursuit in which the suspect drove into oncoming traffic before fleeing on foot.

Police say these incidents represent the exact behaviors the new enforcement initiative is designed to stop.

KTNV

“These represent lives lost, families changed forever, and communities impacted,” Hernandez said.

Along with increased patrols, the state is continuing to deploy wrong-way detection and warning technology on freeways.

Law enforcement leaders stress that technology and enforcement must be paired with responsible driving.

They are urging drivers to slow down, buckle up, drive sober, avoid distractions, and remain alert, especially as traffic deaths continue to climb.