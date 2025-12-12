Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NSP: 1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on northbound I-15 near Charleston

UPDATE

Nevada State Police (NSP) have shared new details with us regarding a fatal collision on I-15 near Charleston.

NSP: Fatal collision closes road on northbound I-15 near Charleston Boulevard

A wrong-way crash occured in the area on Thursday night at 6:48 p.m., involving six vehicles altogether, NSP said.

Police shared that the wrong-way driver, an adult man, is the only confirmed fatality at this time. Three others have been taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said two are in serious condition, with the third sustaining only minor injuries.

Traffic will be impacted in the following areas:

  • All lanes closed on I-15 northbound at Charleston
  • Charleston on-ramp for northbound IR-15 closed
  • Neon Gateway northbound on-ramp closed
  • All northbound IR-15 traffic is being diverted onto the Charleston off-ramp at this time

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.

ORIGINAL STORY

Earlier this evening, the RTC shared information regarding a crash that blocked off left lanes on northbound I-15 before I-11.

Channel 13 recently learned from the Nevada State Police's (NSP) traffic page that the collision was fatal.

In a social media post from NSP, we learned that all lanes are blocked on northbound I-15 near Charleston Boulevard.

