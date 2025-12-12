Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Reckless driver leads police chase across the valley before arrest near Silver Sevens casino

Reckless driver leads police chase across the valley before arrest near Silver Sevens casino
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is in custody after officers tried to stop a man they said was recklessly driving in the northwest valley.

It happened around 1:16 a.m. in the area of Rancho and Cheyenne, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle before spotting it again speeding into oncoming traffic, nearly causing multiple crashes.

Because of the danger to the public, a pursuit was authorized and the chase crossed several areas of town before the driver eventually stopped in the area of Paradise and Flamingo, near the Silver Sevens Casino, and ran away.

Police eventually caught up with him and took him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team