Reckless driver leads police chase across the valley before arrest near Silver Sevens casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is in custody after officers tried to stop a man they said was recklessly driving in the northwest valley.

It happened around 1:16 a.m. in the area of Rancho and Cheyenne, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle before spotting it again speeding into oncoming traffic, nearly causing multiple crashes.

Because of the danger to the public, a pursuit was authorized and the chase crossed several areas of town before the driver eventually stopped in the area of Paradise and Flamingo, near the Silver Sevens Casino, and ran away.

Police eventually caught up with him and took him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

