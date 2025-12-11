Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies after being run over by two cars in Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has died after being run over by two cars near the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and East Twain Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Police say a white Honda was stopped at a red traffic signal and was making a right turn to approach the intersection with East Twain Avenue when a man on an E-skateboard somehow ended up in the crosswalk and was run over.

A second car, a Range Rover, was right behind the Honda and also ran over the pedestrian.

Medical crews arrived and transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

The driver of the Honda did not show signs of impairment and cooperated with police.

The crash remains under investigation.

