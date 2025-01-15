On the ground in LA: Joe Moeller reports on devastating Southern California wildfires

LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — Catastrophic wildfires are tearing through the communities of our neighbors to the west. Many of us here in the Las Vegas Valley have close ties to Southern California.

At least 25 deaths have been reported, dozens missing and thousands more evacuated from their homes. Crews are continuing their efforts to contain these deadly fires, to locate those that are missing and to assess the widespread damage.

Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller is live in Southern California, bringing you the latest information we have and what people in our community are doing to help our western neighbors.

National Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires Scripps News Staff

Pacific Palisades

Joe joins us live at the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, where more than 23,000 acres have burned as a result of the Palisades Fire. As of Wednesday morning, the fire is only 19% contained.

Joe Moeller shows us the destruction of the PCH

Evacuees

Evacuees tell Joe how the wildfires have impacted them, and Joe shows resources that displaced locals in Los Angeles can access to find help.

Joe Moeller speaks with LA evacuees on the Southern California wildfires

Death toll and missing persons

Joe joins the Good Morning Las Vegas team live in Southern California to give an update on wildfires. As of Wednesday morning, the death toll has reached 25 people and dozens are still missing.

Channel 13 anchors give a morning update on the Southern California wildfires

Previous wildfires

Wildfires have caused major damage over the years in Southern California. As a SoCal native himself, Joe reflects on the previous incidents that have affected the region and the impacts the current ones will have.

Joe Moeller reflects on his experience with wildfires as a SoCal native

Destroyed structures

Crews spoke with Joe on how they are working to assess the damage in Altadena. Tens of thousands of acres have burned amid the continued spread of fires throughout Los Angeles.

"So at this point in time [Jan. 14], there's close to 3,000 [structures], just under 3,000 that have been verified as being destroyed," a public information officer told Joe. "We know that we need to search approximately 7,000 of them."

Joe Moeller reports on how many structures have been destroyed

Wind concern

Officials are saying wind has been main factor fueling the deadly wildfires. When then fires first broke out on Jan. 7, the National Weather Service issued a rare Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) alert. Another one was issued for the second week of these fires but has since expired.

Channel 13 Meteorologist Linh Troung joins Joe to explain the implications of a PDS, and how it shows a heightened risk of more dangerous fires.

Meteorologist Linh Truong explains the PDS wind concern for Southern California

Inspecting the damage

Tens of thousands of acres burned and even more evacuated. Cal Fire Captain Shawn Arnold walks us through the process of how emergency crews are assessing the widespread damage in Altadena.

Cal Fire Capt. Shawn Arnold on how fire crews are inspecting homes

Altadena

We start our coverage in Altadena, California — where more than 14,000 acres have burned from the deadly Eaton Fire. Joe shows us the impact of the fires on the area.

Joe Moeller walks us through the streets destroyed by the Eaton Fire

