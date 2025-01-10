Here are Las Vegas businesses helping LA fire victims with donation drives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are looking to support the 153,000 people who evacuated their homes in response to the catastrophic wildfires in the Los Angeles area, multiple businesses in Las Vegas are offering a helping hand.

Many people in the valley have ties to Southern California and are coming up with ways to offer support to those who lost their homes over the past week.

Here is a list of businesses and organizations in Las Vegas that are helping with relief projects:

Las Vegas Aces

The team will collect items to aid the Los Angeles community on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Aces HQ in Henderson.

All donations will be driven to LA, where the Aces will work with the Sparks to distribute everything to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Here is the list of requested items:



Bottle water

Non-perishable food

Toiletries

Diapers

Baby formula

Hand sanitizer

Pet food

N95 masks

New blankets

Air purifiers

First aid kits

Good Pie

Good Pie will donate 15 percent of proceeds from sales of its "The Good Hot" pizza to the California fire victims through the Slice Out Hunger charity program.

Donations will be made from the Arts District and Henderson locations.

Congregation Ner Tamid

The largest Reform Jewish Temple in Nevada, is organizing a “Chesed Drive For Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis Relief.”

Community members can bring donations to the Temple, at 55 N. Valle Verde Dr., in Henderson and those donations will be transported by truck to multiple Jewish and Interfaith relief organizations in the Los Angeles area.

Drop-off dates and times include:



Friday, Jan. 10, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Preferred donation items include:

Backpacks

Blankets

Bottled Water

Diapers – Adult and Child

Emergency Supplies

Non-Perishable Food

Over-The-Counter Medications

Personal Hygiene Products

Pet Bowls and Pet Supplies

Schools Supplies

Strollers

Teddy Bears

$25 Gift Cards To Walmart and Target

This is a growing list. Channel 13 will keep you updated with the latest.