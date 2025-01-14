Las Vegas restaurants collecting donations for victims of Los Angeles wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rachel's Kitchen is collecting donations at six of their locations across the Las Vegas valley to help our neighbors in Southern California.
Founder Debbie Roxarzade, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, says that collecting donations for those affected by the wildfires is a personal mission.
"I still have a lot of family over there, lots of friends, a few friends that have lost their homes and families who have been displaced," Roxarzade said. "It really hits home; it's just been devastating to see."
They began collecting donations on Monday and will continue collecting them at the following locations through the end of the business day Tuesday:
- 2265 Village Walk Drive/The District, Henderson 89052
- 9691 Trailwood Drive/The Trails, Las Vegas 89134
- 3330 S. Hualapai Way/RK on Hualapai, Las Vegas 89117
- 8480 W. Sunset/Express on Sunset, Las Vegas 89113
- 7010 N. Durango Drive/Centennial Hills, Las Vegas 89149
- 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd./RK at Town Square, Suite. B-139, Las Vegas 89119
Roxarzade says they're most in need of the following items:
- Backpacks
- Blankets, pillows, bedding and air mattresses
- Towels
- Children's stuffed animals/comfort items and strollers
- Pet bowls and supplies
- Diapers for adults and children and baby supplies
- Personal hygiene products
- Emergency supplies
- Bottled water and non-perishable food
All donations will be collected and driven to the Los Angeles area on Wednesday morning.
If you'd like to help those impacted by the wildfires, we have a full list of places where you can donate at ktnv.com/donatetola.