Las Vegas restaurants collecting donations for victims of Los Angeles wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rachel's Kitchen is collecting donations at six of their locations across the Las Vegas valley to help our neighbors in Southern California.

Founder Debbie Roxarzade, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, says that collecting donations for those affected by the wildfires is a personal mission.

"I still have a lot of family over there, lots of friends, a few friends that have lost their homes and families who have been displaced," Roxarzade said. "It really hits home; it's just been devastating to see."

They began collecting donations on Monday and will continue collecting them at the following locations through the end of the business day Tuesday:



2265 Village Walk Drive/The District, Henderson 89052

9691 Trailwood Drive/The Trails, Las Vegas 89134

3330 S. Hualapai Way/RK on Hualapai, Las Vegas 89117

8480 W. Sunset/Express on Sunset, Las Vegas 89113

7010 N. Durango Drive/Centennial Hills, Las Vegas 89149

6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd./RK at Town Square, Suite. B-139, Las Vegas 89119

Roxarzade says they're most in need of the following items:

Backpacks

Blankets, pillows, bedding and air mattresses

Towels

Children's stuffed animals/comfort items and strollers

Pet bowls and supplies

Diapers for adults and children and baby supplies

Personal hygiene products

Emergency supplies

Bottled water and non-perishable food

All donations will be collected and driven to the Los Angeles area on Wednesday morning.

If you'd like to help those impacted by the wildfires, we have a full list of places where you can donate at ktnv.com/donatetola.

