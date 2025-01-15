Valley nurses helping victims of deadly Southern California wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As devastating wind-driven fires continue to tear through Southern California, the focus is not just on stopping the spread, but also helping those in need.

Specially trained Las Vegans are lending a helping hand to those victimized by the deadly wildfires.

“You know we wanted to send some support, Las Vegas stood up," said HCA Healthcare Far West Division Chief Nurse Executive Annette Greenwood.

Greenwood is one of three valley nurses helping in Southern California right now.

“I have a long career as a nurse in healthcare and I think of those moments where I needed help, and I want to make sure that we respond as an organization," Greenwood said.

She did, joining HCA Healthcare nurses at their affiliate Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles County.

The nurses are helping to assist those in need, including nurses who are facing devastating losses of their own.

“Some colleagues that lost their homes, some colleagues that are without electricity, etc., the hospital is continuing to function, but what we wanted to do is send additional support at least for this period of time so that the colleagues that are here caring for patients can get a little bit of rest, go back home and make sure things are in order," Greenwood said.

13 other HCA nurses from other California hospitals are now working in Southern California to provide support.

They're all part of the HCA Healthcare Far West Division. It's a group of nine hospitals and nine surgery centers in California and Nevada.

Along with Greenwood, one valley nurse is from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and the other valley nurse is from MountainView Hospital.

As for the other 13 HCA Healthcare nurses from California hospitals, one came from Riverside Community Hospital and 12 from the Regional Medical Center in San Jose.

Greenwood said they'll help as long as they're needed.

“There’s just fear of more fires breaking out, additional danger, additional concerns about housing," Greenwood said. “I know we’ll do whatever is necessary to get the hospital through this tragedy."

Greenwood told me they will continue to send new waves of nurses and any other healthcare workers until the need is met.

“At the end of the day we have some amazing human beings that really respond in these kind of events, you see I think the best of humanity, and certainly that’s what we’ve seen with our nurses," Greenwood said.

HCA Healthcare is not the only group from our valley supplying support. Here are links to several groups that are helping and ways you can join the efforts to help.