Valley firefighters continue to assist in Southern California fire fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The battle against several destructive Southern California fires rages on, and firefighters from across the world, including some fromour valley are helping in the fight.

Nevada is one of eight states, plus Canada and Mexico on the front lines in California.

In the midst of all the devastation, our local heroes are standing strong helping in the firefights, and on Sunday we got an update on how they're doing and the impact they're making.

Second strike team travels to California for wildfires

“Look I feel proud of those guys because they have to leave their families, go from here to all the way over there, they don’t know if they’re going to come back or not," said Las Vegas local Marvin Gamarro.

Gamarro shares in the same feeling of fear and shock that many are experiencing now.

“Like it’s really scary because you don’t know what’s going to happen," Gamarro said. "I just see that one city is getting wildfires, then another one and another one and it’s just crazy.”

Roughly 45 of our valley firefighters have been deployed to Southern California.

Clark County sent Channel 13 several photos and videos Sunday, plus detailed what our two strike teams are doing to help in the firefight.

Here is the statement the county sent us:

The 21-person strike team assigned to the Eaton fire near Pasadena was tasked with assisting residents Saturday and overnight Sunday as they return to their neighborhoods to check on their property. The team also is patrolling the area for spot fires and pumping water for hand crews that are working at the flanks of the fire to cut a protective line through the vegetation and water down smoldering fuels.



The 24-person strike that had been deployed to the Pacific Palisades fire was reassigned to a neighborhood in Brentwood. They are working with firefighters from Riverside and Torrance, Calif., to provide structure protection in Mandeville Canyon.



A total of 45 personnel from the Las Vegas Valley fire departments, including the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Henderson Fire Department are providing support and resources.

“I’m definitely proud of them, especially because they’re here from Vegas, you know," Gamarro said.

“And all the support we’re getting from surrounding areas is just phenomenal," said Southern California resident Kathy Gardner. “Two hours from AltaDena, Pasadena area, a little further near Malibu is about three hours.”

Despite the distance from the wildfires, she says her home is covered in smoke.

“Just uneasy, just not knowing what the future is. Exactly, cause who knows where it’s going to stop or when. I just pray that it’s soon," Gardner said. “My dream is that all this destruction will stop.”

As of Sunday night, fire officials say 24 people are dead and at least 16 people are missing from all the wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Clark County tells Channel 13 that the initial deployment of these firefighters will last 1-2 weeks as of now.