Second strike team travels to California for wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters from across Clark County and the country are heading to Southern California to help with the devastating fires in the area.

On Thursday, The City of Las Vegas and Clark County Fire Departments sent an additional strike team to the frontlines.

"We are sending structural firefighters down there. They are critical thinkers that are adaptable and ready to take on anything," said Chief John Steinbeck, Clark County Fire Department.

A crew of about 20 packed up their bags and equipment inside a fire truck before departing from the Clark County Fire Department Training Center.

Fire chief John Steinbeck tells Channel 13 that four fire engines, a water tanker, two battalion chiefs and a mechanic are also on the way.

"Their assignments will be whatever is needed. So they will work tirelessly to assist with either fighting the fires, emergency medical response or assisting with support operations," said Steinbeck.

This team is the second-strike group of firefighters from the valley sent out to help.

On Wednesday, around 20 other firefighters from across the valley traveled to California to assist in any way possible.

Chief Steinbeck tells me his crews have been training for disasters like these throughout their careers.

"We want them to be prepared for a very difficult deployment, but they have an opportunity to make a difference in people's lives that really need them," said Steinbeck.

The City of Las Vegas Fire Chief Queen Anunay wants to assure our community that although firefighters are being sent to help, we are still protected.

" We are still committed to maintaining the safety and the needs within the valley of Las Vegas," said Anunay.

The chief said crews are normally deployed for roughly 2 weeks, but the teams are ready to be there longer if needed.