Everything you need to know about the Los Angeles area fires

Channel 13 understands many locals have ties to Southern California.
The Los Angeles area has been hit with the most history wildfire in its history.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many locals with ties to California are anxiously monitoring the Los Angeles area wildfires that left five dead and 70,000 under evacuation orders. Here is everything Channel 13 knows about the fires.

The wildfires started ripping with force around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Three major blazes are burning in the metropolitan area from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, destroying more than 1,000 structures and killing at least five people.

Local officials said at least 70,000 residents were under evacuation orders and nearly 30,000 structures are under threat.

Take a look at the aerial views showing the smoke:

Power Outages

With these fires come power outages. According to PowerOutage.us, an estimate of 1.5 million customers are out of power in Southern California. Power companies often shut off power as a public safety measure when extreme winds, like the ones pummeling Southern California, are forecasted.

Channel 13's Joe Moeller spoke to a previous Las Vegas local who now lives in Beverly Hills. Michael Airington said no one has ever seen anything quite like this— it is like a ‘fire hurricane.’

The Clark County's Office of Emergency Management received a request on Wednesday from the state of California for support battling the fires.

Multiple agencies are organizing a team of firefighters to send to California. Officials said the crew is expected to depart sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley, shared her concerns about the wildfires, saying the Las Vegas Fire Department is sending resources to help:

The Las Vegas Raiders:

The thoughts of the Raider Nation are with everyone impacted by the wildfires in Southern California. The bravery of firefighters and fire responders who are battling on the frontlines to safeguard lives, homes and communities exemplify true heroism.
Statistics by the Wildfire Alliance show that the Pacific Palisades fires are the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

To assist those in need, GoFundMe created a centralized hub for all verified pages related to these wildfires in Southern California:

Funds raised will go directly to people impacted who are seeking help through GoFundMe fundraisers and to nonprofit organizations providing relief on the ground.

President Joe Biden spoke to California officials to learn the latest details surrounding the Los Angeles fires.

