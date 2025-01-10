Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas hotels offer discount rates for Californians evacuating LA wildfires

Posted
and last updated
thumbnail (7) copy 3.png
KTNV/AP
Some Las Vegas hotels are offering discounted rates to families fleeing the Los Angeles area wildfires.
thumbnail (7) copy 3.png

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters are battling to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed five people and forced over 180,000 people to flee their homes.

Latest on the wildfires:

thumbnail (7).png

Local News

Everything you need to know about the Los Angeles area fires

Noor Shami

To support those affected by the LA fires, a number of hotels in Las Vegas are offering up rooms at discounted rates.

BANNERS (5).png

Treasure Island Las Vegas is offering California residents affected by the LA wildfires a $79 room rate now through Jan. 31.

To book, residents must call +1 800.288.7206 and mention they are calling for this specific rate.

BANNERS (5) copy.png

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering up to 50 percent off rooms, free parking and a dog-friendly stay from Jan. 9 through Feb. 3.

Rooms can be booked online here with the offer code— LOVEFORLA.

This is a growing list. Check back with Channel 13 for the latest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo