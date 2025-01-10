Las Vegas hotels offer discount rates for Californians evacuating LA wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters are battling to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed five people and forced over 180,000 people to flee their homes.

Latest on the wildfires:

To support those affected by the LA fires, a number of hotels in Las Vegas are offering up rooms at discounted rates.

Treasure Island Las Vegas is offering California residents affected by the LA wildfires a $79 room rate now through Jan. 31.

To book, residents must call +1 800.288.7206 and mention they are calling for this specific rate.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering up to 50 percent off rooms, free parking and a dog-friendly stay from Jan. 9 through Feb. 3.

Rooms can be booked online here with the offer code— LOVEFORLA.

This is a growing list. Check back with Channel 13 for the latest.