Local organization steps up to help animals displaced by California fires

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hundreds of animals have been displaced by the devastating wildfires in California, but one local organization in the Las Vegas Valley is stepping in to help.

The Lion Habitat Ranch, a nonprofit sanctuary in Henderson, has launched a pet supply drive to support animals affected by the fires.

Ali Scharphorn, an animal keeper at the Lion Habitat Ranch, said the cause hits close to home.

“I was born in California, specifically in the Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks area,” Scharphorn said. “I lived there almost my entire life, went to school there, and have family and friends in the area. Seeing all that devastation really sparked our passion to help.”

The ranch is collecting essential items like food and blankets to assist shelters overwhelmed by the influx of displaced pets.

“Food, blankets—those are the biggest needs right now,” Scharphorn explained. “These shelters are taking in hundreds of animals.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Lion Habitat Ranch from Thursday to Tuesday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., throughout January.

For those unable to donate in person, the organization is partnering with the Pasadena Humane Society, which is also accepting monetary donations online.

