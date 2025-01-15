Here's how a new state program aims to reward Nevada healthcare workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Supporting healthcare providers who care for Nevada's underserved communities — that's the motto of Nevada HEAL.

The Nevada Health Equity and Loan (HEAL) Assistance program just launched by the Nevada State Treasurer to reward healthcare workers who chose to practice in the state.

I spoke with State Treasurer Zach Conine on Tuesday about why this program is so important for the Silver State.

"So it [HEAL] really does cover a vast part of the state," Conine said.

"And I think the goal here is to make sure that when a doctor or when a registered nurse or when a technician of many different types wants to move here, when a medical professional wants to be in Nevada, that we can make that easier for them because they have a lot of options. Right. There's a doctor shortage everywhere and we're competing with other states to make sure we get the best and brightest."

Tricia: Anybody who's a healthcare worker knows that lots of times that comes with a lot of student debt. So if they stay here for five years, a portion of their debt gets paid off. Is that how this works?

"So this program actually provides up to $120,000 of student loan debt relief to the individuals who commit to practicing for five years in the underserved community," Conine said.

If you're interested in applying, the state starts staking applications Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Just go to nevadatreasurer.gov/HEAL.